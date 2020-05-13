The Lebanese Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that the government has started formal negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on financial recovery plan.

“The Lebanese government has kicked off today formal negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to discuss the financial recovery plan set by the government,” the ministry said in a statement carried by National News Agency (NNA).

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni is administering these talks, following preliminary discussions he held on Monday (May 11, 2020) with representatives of the IMF, the statement added.

A team of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Lebanon are participating in these talks, which are organized through video-conferencing, in the presence of representatives of the President’s Office and the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The Lebanese government and the IMF have completed the first round of talks with the aim of reaching an agreement that will put the Lebanese economy on the right track,” adding “We are satisfied with the atmosphere of the preliminary talks, and we expect that the upcoming discussions will be equally constructive,” Minister Wazni said, according to the statement.

Source: NNA