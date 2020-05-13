China has halted its beef imports from Australia’s four largest meat processors, amid a dispute over the Australian government’s call for an investigation into the origin of the new coronavirus.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday that the country’s Kilcoy Pastoral Company, JBS’s Beef City, Dinmore plants, and the Northern Cooperative Meat Company had been banned from exporting beef to China due to what he said were issues with labeling and health certificates.

The companies made up approximately 20 percent of Australian beef exports to China, according to the country’s Meat Industry Council Chief Executive Patrick Hutchinson.

“Thousands of jobs relate to these meat processing facilities. Many more farmers rely upon them in terms of selling cattle into those facilities,” Birmingham said, pointing out that Australian meat exporters had been aware of Chinese labeling requirements.

The call for a probe into the origin of the new coronavirus was first made by the United States, and Australia soon became the only other country to openly follow suit. The US President Donald Trump administration has been insinuating that the coronavirus was artificially synthesized at a lab in China and that Beijing failed to act promptly when its own outbreak began late last year.

China has denied both accounts and has reacted strongly to the US and Australia for making such allegations.

Beijing says import halt unrelated to virus dispute

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday denied that the halt to beef imports from Australia had anything to do with the coronavirus dispute.

Zhao said China’s customs agency had “continuously” found instances of the Australian companies violating inspection and quarantine requirements and suspended the imports to “ensure the safety and health of Chinese consumers.”

“(China’s customs) notified the relevant Australian departments and required them to investigate completely the reason for the problem and to fix it,” he said.

Labeling issues were also cited by Beijing when the same companies and two others lost their licenses to export beef to China in 2017 for several months.

Still, the Chinese official did criticize Canberra’s pursuit of a coronavirus inquiry for “political reasons.”

“Using the virus for political maneuver will only disrupt the epidemic cooperation. This will only be an unpopular move. China always believes that mutual respect and equality should be the basis for the development of bilateral relations,” Zhao said.

He said finding the origin of the virus “required the assessment of specialists and scientists.”

China also introduced a plan to impose an 80-percent tariff on Australian barley exports to the country days after Australia’s call for a probe.

Late last month, Beijing also lashed out at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, saying he deserved “a slap in the face” for trying to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on China.

China also warned then that any political moves for an inquiry into its origins would trigger a travel and trade boycott.

Meanwhile, Australia’s beef exporters have censured the country’s officials for alienating China over the contagion’s origins.

“Some politicians in Australia say too much, they need to stop this rhetoric with China, especially criticism and speculation regarding the origin of the COVID 19 virus,” said Sam McNiven, the founder of Australia’s major beef producer, Providore Global, which exports to China, adding that Canberra should support its top trade partner, China.

Source: AFP