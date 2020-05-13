Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia slammed Tuesday the idea that the US could still use its membership to trigger a snapback mechanism against Tehran to reipmpose a US arms embargo although President Donald Trump has unilaterally withdrawn the US from the Joint Comprehensive plan of Action.

“This is ridiculous,” Nebenzia told reporters. “They are not members, they have no right to trigger.”

The US claims that Washington has not quit the Iran nuclear deal and technically remains a “participant state.”

The scheme is aimed at using a mechanism embedded within the Iran nuclear deal to make the UN restore a previously lifted arms embargo on Tehran.

The latest anti-Iran scheme is spearheaded by the US hawkish secretary of state and former CIA chief, Mike Pomepo.

Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has called the allegation that the US is still a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action “a joke.”

Source: Press TV