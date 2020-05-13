The daily newspaper, Al-Akhbar, reported Wednesday that the Central Bank’s governor Riad Salameh is directly involved in raising the Us dollar exchange rate against the Lebanese.

Al-Akhbar report explained that Salameh purchased large amounts of US dollars at high prices, which led to the dramatic deterioration of the exchange rate of the national currency.

The report stressed that Salameh’s violation is not moral, yet criminal, adding that the enforced laws imposes on the Central Bank’s governor protecting the value of the national currency, which has not been observed in the ongoing crisis.

It is worth noting that a number of money changers, including the head of their union, have bee arrested for violating the decisions taken by the central bank to curb the increase of the US dollar exchange rate.

The money changers told the investigators that they had cooperated with the central bank which paid them high prices in the Lebanese lira in return for the US dollar.

