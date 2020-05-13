Twitter will allow employees to work from home for as long as they want, according to NBC News.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey told his employees Tuesday that many of them will be allowed to work from home in perpetuity, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a Twitter spokesperson.

In an email, first obtained by BuzzFeed News, Dorsey said it was unlikely that Twitter would open its offices before September and that all in-person events would be cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Twitter’s new policy comes as businesses across the nation are struggling to adapt to social distancing guidelines and rethinking how they will operate in a post-pandemic world.

Source: NBC News