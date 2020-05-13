The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States may be higher than the current official death toll count given, National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

“Most of us feel that the number of deaths are likely higher than that [official] number… I don’t know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it’s higher,” Fauci said.

He has been remotely testifying to the US Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

Last week, Fauci announced that he would start a “modified quarantine” after having a “low risk” contact with a White House staffer who had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 12 May, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 1,351,200, with 80,897 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

