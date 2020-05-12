Mount Lebanon investigative judge, Mohammad Mikkawi, referred on Tuesday a number of Lebanese expats, who had come from corona-hit countries, to the Public Prosecution for providing the competent authorities with misleading personal information in order to escape from the compulsory quarantine.

Notified by the competent authorities about their violations, the judge asked the court of appeals to investigate into the arrivals’ cases and take the suitable measures against them.

It is worth noting that Lebanon has remarkably managed to cope with the coronavirus outbreak for around six weeks before a number of expats evacuated from the pandemic-hit countries violated the general mobilization measures, which led to a dramatic increase in the infection rate in the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website