The number of deaths in the UK involving coronavirus has passed 40,000, analysis of officials statistics by the PA news agency suggests.

ONS data released this morning shows the coronavirus death toll in English and Welsh care homes passed 8,300.

Today’s figures by the Office for National Statistics shows there were more than 1,500 care home deaths in the final week of April.

The latest figures come after news that parents and teachers are set for a clash with the government over plans to reopen schools next month.

PM Boris Johnson said yesterday that he hopes some pupils will be able to return from June 1, but unions have hit out at the measure branding it “irresponsible” and “reckless”.

The move would see children sent to other schools and class sizes halved, according to reports.

Today Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce the next step in the government’s furlough scheme, with an extension until September expected – but the contribution could fall to 60%.

And US President Donald Trump got in a strop after being challenged about comments he made about China overnight, storming out of a press conference following what he branded a “nasty question”.

Yesterday, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer led calls for the Prime Minister to provide clarity over his plans to ease lockdown as the UK death toll passes 32,000.

