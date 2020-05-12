Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday the US administration must change its behavior instead of making excuses to breach its commitments.

In an interview with Young Journalists Club (YJC) Iranian news agency, the top Iranian diplomat said: “The whole world has come to this conclusion that any agreement with the United States may be ignored by Americans at any moment. The current US administration under Trump should correct its behavior instead of making excuses.”

“Americans have proved untrustworthy and one cannot rely on the outcome of negotiations with them,” he added.

Asked about reports from the foreign media that Iran has taken control of an oil platform in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Zarif said Iran is working in cooperation with Syria for the development of the Arab country as it is moving towards calm.

“We are pursuing joint plans (with Syria) in the economic sphere, one of which involves energy projects,” he added, saying he has no information about details of the oil project.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Zarif sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mention the threats posed by the US government’s illegal measures, such as its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and its sanctions against Iran.

Source: Iranian media