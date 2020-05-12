Israeli occupation authorities agreed with the United Arab Emirates to open an embassy in Dubai.

Israeli Army Radio reported on Monday that the Zionist occupation and UAE agreed to open a temporary embassy in Dubai.

It was supposed that the step will coincide with the Zionist entity’s participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai later this year, the Israeli radio said, noting that however, the outbreak of coronavirus forced its postponement.

Since the beginning of 2020, the pace of normalization between the Zionist entity and Arab countries has accelerated considerably on the political, military, economic, and even sports fronts.

Tel Aviv has been keen to publicly announce secret relations with Arab countries in a bid to break with political tradition.

Source: Israeli media