The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced 36 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 845 as Interior minister extended night curfew due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

Cases were divided between 23 cases from residents and 13 from the returning expatriates in the second batch.

Around 5,500 Lebanese stranded abroad were returned to their country in the second phase of repatriation, Middle East Airlines Chairman Mohammed Hout said Sunday to local media.

The Health Ministry on Sunday said the Moscow flight carried ten virus cases, Dwala’s carried two as the Minsk and Kuwait flights carried one each.

Expats evacuated from Bahrain, Dubai, London and Ukraine have meanwhile all tested negative, the Ministry added.

“The infected cases will be transferred to hospital while those who tested negative will observe strict home quarantine, knowing that they will be followed up on daily basis by the Ministry and those who show any symptoms will be referred to hospital to repeat the test,” it said.

The Health ministry report said deaths remained at 26, and no new deaths were recorded. While the number of people recovered from the pandemic reached 234.

In the same context, Lebanon’s Interior Ministry extended a night curfew amid a recent uptick in coronavirus infections in the country, a statement from the ministry said Sunday.

Interior Minister Fahmi said the curfew will now begin at 7 instead of 9pm, warning that all businesses will be closed should the violation of safety measures continue.