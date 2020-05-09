Minister of Public Heath Dr. Hamad Hasan says will ask government to announce full lockdown for 48 hours if the coronavirus cases in Lebanon keep increasing – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
Minister of Public Heath Dr. Hamad Hasan says will ask government to announce full lockdown for 48 hours if the coronavirus cases in Lebanon keep increasing
6 hours ago May 9, 2020
{{#breaking_news}} {{.}} {{/breaking_news}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}