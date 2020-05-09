Lebanon registered on Saturday 13 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 809.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that among the new 13 cases 2 were for expats while the other 11 were for residents.

The ministry said that 1317 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, noting that 1302 tests of them were carried out for residents.

No fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, the ministry noted, keeping the death toll at 26.

Furthermore, the number of recovery cases reached 234, according to the report.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Health Ministry Website