U.S. President Donald Trump again said on Friday that the U.S. government was not behind a confused raid on Venezuela allegedly to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, saying in an interview with Fox News that he would not rely on a small group for such an operation.

“I don’t know anything about it. I think the government has nothing to do with this and I have to find out what happened,” said Trump. “If we had ever done something with Venezuela, it wouldn’t have been like that. It would have been slightly different. It would have been called an invasion.”

Trump told Fox News that if he wanted to go to Venezuela “he wouldn’t make it a secret”.

“I would go in and they wouldn’t do anything about it. They would have tipped over. I wouldn’t send a small group. No, no, no. It would be called an army,” he said.

Venezuelan opposition members negotiated a $ 213 million (TL 1.6 billion) deal with a small Florida security company in October to invade the country and overthrow Maduro, according to a document published by The Washington Post Thursday .

Venezuelan authorities arrested more than a dozen people this week, including Americans working for Silvercorp USA, as part of a confused raid that was a public relations victory for Maduro’s troubled government.

The document deals a blow to the credibility of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who vehemently denied any link with Silvercorp or involvement in an attempt to remove Maduro by force.

The plan described in the 42-page document offers minute tactical details ranging from which anti-personnel mines to deploy and which riot gear to use, but offers no explanation of how a small group of commandos could overwhelm hundreds of thousands of security forces who remain loyal. to the dominant Socialist Party.

Maduro said the two Americans “confessed their guilt”.

Trump called the secret agents “a rogue group” and said “I don’t know much.”

“Obviously it wasn’t led by General George Washington,” he said mockingly, referring to the first president of the United States, often considered a military genius.

