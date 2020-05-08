Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Hasan Fadlallah, held on Friday a press conference in which he updated the Lebanese public on Hezbollah fight against administrative and financial corruption in the country.

MP Fadlallah said that Hezbollah fight against corruption requires tools and procedures which differ from those used in the military resistance against the Israeli enemy, adding that the party aims to resort to law in the fight corruption in order to preserve the concept of statehood.

Hezbollah MP stressed that Hezbollah may never provide a political coverage for the corrupts who belong to allied parties, calling for an uprising against the corrupted judges and politicians.

MP Fadlallah urged the Lebanese government to set a time limit for the financial audit of the Central Bank’s accounts, asking the judiciary system to assume its responsibility in tackling the electricity file.

Dr. Fadlallah concluded that the anti-corruption efforts of Hezbollah contributed to regain $950 million, adding $31 billion paid in suspicious files must be audited.

Source: Al-Manar English Website