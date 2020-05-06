Heads of Lebanese parliamentary blocs offered support on Wednesday to the financial recovery plan approved by the Government last week.

During a gathering chaired by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Presidential Palace, participants welcomed the plan after discussing it, Lebanese Presidency Director General Antoine Choucair said in a statement after the meeting.

“After deliberating and discussing the basic axes of the recovery plan, the participants welcomed the plan as a general framework consisting of several axes that focus on restructuring public debt, restructuring the banking sector and reforming public finances, paralleled by a plan to stimulate and grow economic productive sectors and a plan for the social safety net, in addition to these commitments to combat corruption and eradicate it,” the statement carried by National News Agency (NNA) stated.

The meeting was attended by Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, head of Mountain Guarantee Bloc, MP Talal Arslan, Head of National Social Bloc, MP Assad Hardan, head of Strong Lebanon Bloc, MP Gebran Bassil, Consultative Meeting Bloc representative, MP Faisal Karami, head of Armenian Deputies Bloc, MP Hagop Pakradounian, head of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, head of Strong Republic Bloc, Samir Geagea, Finance Minister, Ghazy Wazny, and Economy and Trade Minister, Raoul Nehme.

The meeting also stressed that, “in order to restore confidence at all levels, a work program for this plan must be established, which includes the issuance of legislative and regulatory texts, executive decisions and mechanisms to address the accumulated gaps and the adoption of structural reforms and a plan to address the high cost of living and control price rises and consumer protection, and to ensure the development of this plan short and medium term implementation,” the statement added.

Source: NNA