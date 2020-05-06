Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the significance of protecting the rights of laborers, calling on Iranian employers to take care of workers and their families.

On the occasion of Laborers Week and in line with the slogan of the year – “A Surge in Production”– Imam Khamenei held a video conference with seven active manufacturers from different parts of the country on Wednesday.

In the video conference, managers and a number of exemplary laborers delivered reports on the status of production and about their achievements, issues and problems. They also put forward solutions and proposals for solving the existing problems and realizing the slogan of the year.

Imam Khamenei stressed the need for protecting the natural rights of laborers, including a fair salary, regular pay without delays, and job security.

His Eminence further praised the employers who have not laid off any employee after the outbreak of the coronavirus, describing it as a “very good approach.”

“Job security, the issue of insurance, the issue of training, the issue of welfare services, and the issue of health and treatment are among the rights of laborers and part of duties of the employers,” Imam Khamenei underlined.

His Eminence also called on employers to make greater efforts to satisfy the demands of laborers -such as by taking care of their family needs when it comes to their children’s access to education or the cases of marriage- noting that such attempts will strengthen the bonds between employers and laborers.

Imam Khamenei holds meetings with laborers every year on the occasion of Laborers Week, but this year the meeting was held via videoconferencing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Mehr News Agency