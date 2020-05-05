Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah is to hold a press conference on corruption cases which he had revealed and presented to Lebanese judiciary next Friday.

Fadlallah will hold the conference at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the bloc’s headquarters in Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said that Fadlallah will soon hold a press conference in which he will explore the corruption cases that he had presented to Lebanese judiciary.

“Before the parliamentary elections in May 2018, I promised that Hezbollah will work on revealing corruption cases, and soon MP Hasan Fadlallah will hold a press conference on the issue.”

Among the cases which Fadlallah had revealed is the $11 billion in extra-budgetary spending during former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora’s premiership between 2005 and 2009.

MP Fadlallah was tasked by Hezbollah with following on the file of corruption and government spending following the parliamentary elections in May 2018.

He had also presented to the judiciary a file of oil in which 10 oil companies are accused of embezzlement and illicit enrichment.

Source: Al-Manar English Website