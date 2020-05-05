Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah denounced the German raids on some mosques and houses of some Lebanese under the pretext of supporting the Resistance party, adding that those brutal acts come in context of satisfying the United States and ‘Israel’.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that Germany decision to ban Hezbollah was expected as it has come in submission to the US pressures, adding that failed to submit any proof of terrorist acts allegedly attributed to Hezbollah.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah does not have any organized existence in any European country, pointing out that the party has selected this track in order to avoid exposing the Lebanese supporters to any danger.

The Lebanese in Germany just endorse and support Hezbollah and may have certain religious activities, but they do not have a direct relation with the party, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who urged the Lebanese government to protect them because they have not violated the laws there.

Economic Situation in Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General considered that the government’s economic plan is a first step on the way of reaching a major achievement amid the coronavirus outbreak, calling on all the Lebanese to deal with it in a positive manner.

Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed Hezbollah participation in Baabda meeting held to tackle the government’s economic plan, calling on all parties to respond positively to President Michel Aoun’s invitation away from the political ambushes.

His eminence reiterated Hezbollah does not categorically reject that Lebanon requests IMF financial assistance, warning against surrendering to its will and calling on the government to determine its conditions.

“We are not against Lebanon requesting assistance from any side in the world, except for Lebanon’s enemies, who are well-known.”

Sayyed Nasrallah denied all the rumors about Hezbollah intention to destroy, control, topple or take revenge on the banking sector, describing them as attempts to distort the party’s stance on banks.

Defending the numerous depositors aggrieved by the banks is not an attack on the banking sector, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that they were humiliated by the banks upon seizing their funds.

The banking sector exaggerated in responding to the US pressures on Hezbollah to the extent of launching an aggression on the party, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the banks did not help the government in facing the economic and financial crisis.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated call on the Lebanese banks to release the depositors’ funds and avoid blindly yielding to US pressures, denting that Hezbollah is planning to control the central bank’s governorship.

Sayyed Nasrallah cited a number of proposals on how to deal with the banking sector if it rejects to cooperate with the government, noting the banks most benefited from the financial and monetary policies during the past period.

Sayyed Nasrallah refuted the claims about Hezbollah currency exchange business, stressing that the party has never tasked any individual or firm to run this activity, calling on the money changers to avoid contributing to the increase of US dollar exchange rate against the Lebanese lira.

“Hezbollah does not smuggle dollars into Iran and Syria, but gets dollars into Lebanon.”

Hezbollah leader called on the economy ministry to control the prices hike and cope with the monopolization of commodities, noting that some merchants are greedily hiding certain products and prevent the clients from purchasing them.

If the ministry suffers from lack of inspectors, Hezbollah is ready to provide as many volunteers as needed, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the problem of prices hike, unperceived by the rich, is no longer bearable.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the head of Hezbollah anti-corruption file MP Hasan Fadlallah will soon hold a press conference to update the Lebanese on the its findings throughout two years, adding that they have the right to get acquainted with all the related details.

Sayyed Nasrallah called on all the Lebanese to give a longer chance for the government to cope with the ongoing crisis, adding that 100 days is not enough in this concern.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the firmness of the relation between Hezbollah and Amal Movement, calling on the two sides’ followers to help sustain this positive environment via the social media and avoid circulating rumors in this regard.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the supporters must accept the fact that the two sides may have different attitudes towards certain issues and that differences can be peacefully settled,warning them against the sedition schemes.

Sayyed Nasrallah adopted literally the statement of Speaker Nabih Berri who confirmed Hezbollah-Amal relation serves the partisan and national interests.

Had Hezbollah lawmakers approved the draft law which allows planting the cannabis for medical purposes, local and foreign media outlets would have accused the party of legalizing planting Hashish in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Sayyed Nasrallah finally voiced readiness to help easing tensions among the Lebanese political parties, underscoring the effect of the positive atmosphere on reaching major achievements in the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website