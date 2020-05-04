Sayyed Nasrallah highlights firmness of the relation between Hezbollah and Amal Movement, calling on social media users to avoid circulating rumors in this regard – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
Sayyed Nasrallah highlights firmness of the relation between Hezbollah and Amal Movement, calling on social media users to avoid circulating rumors in this regard
28 mins ago May 4, 2020
{{#breaking_news}} {{.}} {{/breaking_news}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}