Lebanese Army Intelligence arrested on Sunday five Sudanese workers after crossing the electronic fence on the border town of Aita al-Shaab into occupied Palestine at dawn.

“Lebanese army intelligence apprehended the five Sudanese after their return to the Lebanese side. They are being interrogated over their motives behind trying to enter into the occupied territories,” Al-Manar correspondent said.

The Israeli occupation forces earlier arrested and interrogated them before sending them back into Lebanese territory.

The Israeli occupation has long been in breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Also on Sunday, Lebanese army soldiers mobilized vis-a-vis with a Zionist force stationed near the technical fence. The forces were pointing their weapons at the Lebanese farmers who were growing tobacco in “Khalat Al-Ghamika” in the southern border town of Aitaroun. “The situation remained tense until farmers finished their jobs, so the Zionist force left and the Lebanese army retreated to its front points,” Al-Manar correspondent reported.

In a similar development, the state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes were seen Sunday flying over southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut.

Source: Al-Manar