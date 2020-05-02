A magnitude-5.4 earthquake jolted some out of bed in Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. A series of less powerful shocks followed ranging from magnitudes 4.9 to 2.6 in the area.

The initial quake was recorded at 7:13 a.m., 6.8 miles south-southeast of Tallaboa, a small community in the south of the island, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

People took to social media to share videos and images of damage left behind from the big quake. Pictures show a second-story balcony crashed onto the street in the city of Ponce.

There were also reports of a landslide after a video was uploaded to Twitter showing clouds of dust as rocks were falling near a road.

Source: Websites