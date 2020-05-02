In its daily report on the latest developments of the novel Coronavirus, the Rafic Hariri University Hospital announced on Saturday that out of 155 laboratory tests conducted today, one new Covid-19 case has been recorded, while the remaining came out negative.

It added that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases infected with the virus that are currently present in the Hospital’s isolation area has reached 6 cases, noting that it has admitted 11 cases suspected to be infected with the virus, who were transferred from other hospitals.

Meanwhile, the hospital report also indicated that two infected cases have recovered today after their PCR examination tests turned out negative in both times, thus bringing the total number of full recoveries to 136 cases.

“All those infected with the virus are receiving the necessary care in the isolation unit, and their condition is stable.”

In conclusion, the Hariri Hospital indicated that more information on the number of infected cases on all Lebanese territories can be found in the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

Source: NNA