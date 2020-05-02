The total number of confirmed cases in the Zionist entity rose to 16,152, Israeli Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

The death toll of the COVID-19 contagious disease reached 227, Israeli media reported, citing the ministry.

107 Israelis infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 84 of whom were on ventilators.

Other 67 Israelis were in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms, Times of Israel reported.

In recent days, the infection rate in the Zionist entity has dropped off significantly, with the number of new cases over a 24-hour period falling below 200 since Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government approved a series of steps to ease the lockdown restrictions, including allowing group prayer, partial reopening of the economy and stores, and fines for not wearing masks in public. Some coronavirus wards started closing as cases decline.

It approved the gradual reopening of schools starting from Sunday. However, cities of Nahariya, Acre and Safed said they will not implement the government decision to resume partial school activity on Sunday, and instead will reopen later in the week, Haaretz reported.

