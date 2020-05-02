The Chief of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Karim Hemmati said on Sat. that Iran has the lowest number of death from the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in terms of population as compared to other countries.

In spite of the fact that Iran had the highest number of COVID-19 cases after China at the beginning of outbreak of coronavirus, Iran has currently enjoyed the lowest number of deaths as compared to its population, he stressed.

All countries, which faced the novel coronavirus pandemic, had no plans to control it, he said, adding, “currently, the highest number of death toll in the world belongs to the United States.”

He pointed to the sublime instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution for supporting people who sustained economic damages as a result of outbreak of coronavirus, and added, “generous people rushed to help corona-hit people in order to diminish a part of livelihood problem facing people in the country.”

The US has also registered the highest fatality rate with 63,871 cases followed by Italy with 27,967 and Spain with 24,543 deaths.

Iran also announced that some 94,640 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 75,103 have recovered and a total of 6,028 have lost their lives.

Source: Mehr News Agency