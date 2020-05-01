Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni, on Friday, signed the request for assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

Marking the occasion, PM Diab said: “This is a historical moment in the history of Lebanon. We have taken the first step on the path of saving Lebanon from the deep financial gap; and it would be difficult to get out of it without an efficient and impactful help.”

He added: “Yesterday, the Cabinet approved the reforms program, and today, I have signed a letter to the International Monetary Fund to request its assistance.”

“Hopefully, this will be a turning point in the degrading financial and economic situation in Lebanon,” Diab corroborated.

Source: NNA