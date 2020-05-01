The Saudi Public Health Ministry on Friday registered 1344 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 24097.

It also announced that the virus death toll rose to 169 after registering 7 new cases, pointing out that the total recoveries have reached 2543.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry in UAE announced intensifying the PCR tests and registered 557 new coronaviurs cases, raising their total to 13038.

UAE also recorded 6 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 111.

Source: Al-Manar English Website