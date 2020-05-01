Israeli occupation launched a new aggression on Syria’s southern region shortly after midnight on Thursday.

SANA new agency reported missile aggression on sites in the southern region, noting that damages were restricted to materials

“From the occupied Golan airspace, enemy Israeli helicopters attacked positions in the southern region with several missiles,” SANA said shortly after midnight.

It added that the missile strike in the area of Quneitra caused only material damage.

The Britain-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the Israeli attack.

The Israeli aggression is the fourth one on Syria in two weeks. Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday appeared to confirm that the Zionist occupation was behind an aggression on Monday, saying the Israeli military was “working to drive Iran out” of the country, Israeli media reported.

Source: SANA and Israeli media