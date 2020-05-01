Syria Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, the German government’s decision that considers Hezbollah as terrorist organization.

“The German government decision frankly embodies its yielding to the dictates of the world Zionism and its heinous subjection to the US policies which support the occupation entity,” A source at the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that Syria sees the unjust decision as a legion of honor for Hezbollah and a clear recognition of its role in resisting the Zionist aggression and foiling the western projects which target the higher interests of the Arab nation.

Source: SANA