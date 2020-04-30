The Army Command – Orientation Directorate – issued on Thursday a statement which clarifies that the army units carried out their missions to maintain security and stability during the popular protest demonstrations in various Lebanese territories.

“As a result of last night’s riots that occurred in the cities of Tripoli and Sidon, 23 soldiers were injured, one of them seriously wounded with his fingers being amputated.”

“Army units arrested 24 individuals, including two Syrians and two Palestinians, for throwing firecrackers, hurling stones and Molotov cocktails at army troops, causing riots and infringing on public and private properties.”

“Investigation with the detainees is underway under the supervision of the concerned judiciary.”

