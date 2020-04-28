Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the country is entering a difficult stage of the coronavirus pandemic, urging that self-isolation measures should be extended until at least 11 May.

He called for maximum self-discipline and concentration at this tumultuous time, arguing that the citizens “must work to succeed in making the epidemic outbreak finally show the downward trend, which will make it possible to gradually, step by step, ease the restrictions,” he said at a meeting dedicated to coronavirus counter-measures.

The world has faced the coronavirus pandemic for the first time, but “thanks to the work conducted by scientists and medics we now know more about it and are able to draw up more accurate predictions, as well as choose appropriate strategies and tactics,” Vladimir Putin said, as quoted by Sputnik news agency.

The Russian strongman has declared the stint between the May holidays in Russia – 1 May and 9 May as official days off from work, and “employees’ salaries must be preserved,” Putin added.

May 6-8 would normally have been regular working days between the holidays.

“Therefore, with all May holidays taken into account the non-working period will extend through May 11 … with strict compliance with preventive measures that were introduced in the regions,” the president detailed, instructing the government to come up by 5 May with a plan to gradually ease the restrictions starting on May 12.

Source: Agencies