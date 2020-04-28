Nearly 40 civilians, were killed when a booby-trapped tanker truck exploded in the Syrian city of Afrin.

SANA news agency reported that the tanker truck exploded at a market in Afrin, adding that a number of civilians were martyred or injured.

Turkish Defense Ministry also reported the blast, noting that 40 civilians, including 11 children were killed.

Sputnik news agency quoted a local source as saying that 23 people were killed and 26 injured in an explosion in central Afrin.

The source added that local hospitals were calling on its residents to donate blood.

Source: Agencies