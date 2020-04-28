Minister of Information, Manal Abdel Samad, announced in the wake of the cabinet session, that “the council of ministers has approved four immediate measures to combat corruption and restore [looted] money.”

“Our session revolved around the financial plan. An extraordinary session will be held tomorrow for the purpose of finalizing this plan,” she explained.

Pertaining to the issue of expensive living costs, Abdel Samad pointed out that “the Ministry of Economy is implementing a set of relevant measures.” “The issue of the dollar is linked to the monetary policy of the Central Bank of Lebanon, and the government will have a role in that.”

Tackling the street protests, Abdel Samad those “have fallen outside the framework of rightful demands, as there seems to be some infiltrators [among protestors].”

Source: NNA