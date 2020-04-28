Iran announced on Tuesday that 92,584 people have been infected with COVID-19 disease, of whom72,439 have recovered while 5,877 others have lost their lives.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a daily press briefing that 1,112 new cases have been detected, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 92,584.

He added that unfortunately, 71 coronavirus patients have died in a single day, bringing the total death toll to 5,877.

The Iranian official noted that 2,983 cases are in critical condition while 72,439 have recovered and been discharged from medical centers

He went on to say that 442,590 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

As of Tuesday, 3,066,417 cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world, of whom 211,663 have died, while 923,448 have recovered.

Source: Mehr News Agency