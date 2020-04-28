The Speaker of the Parliament and Head of Amal Movement, Mr. Nabih Berri, stressed that the Amal-Hezbollah relation is solid, denying all rumors about any rift between the two sides.

Speaker Berri pointed out that Amal-Hezbollah relation remained well-knit despite even harder conditions, adding the two sides are careful enough to avoid any misstep during this critical time in the nation’s history.

The House Speaker also emphasized the importance of observing laws while fighting corruption in order to avoid later appeals which may deactivate the whole process.

Source: Al-Manar English Website