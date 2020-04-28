The Lebanese army indicated Tuesday that at least 50 servicemen had been injured in the scuffles that erupted last night with “provocateurs” who were blocking roads and running riot in several regions.

According to a communiqué by the military, 40 servicemen were injured in Tripoli and nine “provocateurs” were arrested.

In the Akkar town of Bireh, rioters threw stones at an army patrol that was trying to reopen the road to traffic; seven soldiers were hurt.

Similar events also took place in Bekaa and Khalda. A total of 54 servicemen were injured, while 13 protesters were apprehended.

“While reiterating its respect for the citizens’ freedom of expression, the army command warns of attempts to exploit popular protests to conduct acts that tamper with security and stability; it also underlines that it shall not be lenient with wrongdoers,” the communiqué read.

Source: NNA