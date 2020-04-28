Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the country needs to maintain a constant state of preparedness to deal with new threats in the modern age.

In comments during a visit to a hospital in Tehran, the defense minister urged that all experiences and achievements in the battle with the novel coronavirus should be well documented to devise plans for dealing with other threats.

“This virus resulted in multidimensional achievements for the country, and greatly broadened our experience (and readiness) for dealing with future modern threats,” the minister added.

Pointing to the far-reaching impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on cultural, economic, security and health issues, General Hatami said, “We must constantly update our preparedness in the face of emerging threats.”

The outbreak and consequences of the coronavirus may encourage the hostile countries to pursue their evil objectives against other nations, he warned, stressing the need to prepare the country for confrontation with similar threats.

In comments earlier in April, Head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization called for the formation of a fact-finding committee to look into the possible role of the US government in the creation of coronavirus.

Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said the US government has the world’s “biggest biological army” and may have been behind the creation of COVID-19.

The United States claims to be the world leader, but it has formulated a biological cooperation plan and has established 25 laboratories with biosafety level (BSL) 3 and 4 in various parts of the world, he said, adding that the American biological laboratories are not subject to any international monitoring and do not report to any organization either.

Source: Mehr News Agency