Water and Energy Minister, Raymond Ghajar, on Monday announced at a press conference that the preliminary results of drilling have confirmed the presence of gas at different depths within the geological layers of the well in offshore block 4.

“Drilling works have taken place at a depth of 1500 meters in the water and the rocks have been penetrated with a certain thickness,” Minister Ghajar said at a press conference held on Monday at the Ministry to dwell on the latest developments in the field of oil and gas exploration.

Ghajar also pointed out that the final detailed report will be issued at a later stage after analyzing the data and samples acquired from the exploratory well in block 4.

He also announced that the data collected from the first exploratory well in Block 4 will contribute to improving the analysis processes accompanying exploration work in Block 9.

“The geological and petrophysical data obtained from this well are a wealth of information that will inevitably contribute to enhancing the chances of a commercial discovery in the multiple locations identified in block 4 by the Ministry of Energy and Water, and the LPA, and in more than 60 specific sites along the Lebanese Sea waters,” the Minister said.

Source: NNA