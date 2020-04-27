Two US troops were attacked in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside on Monday as their fate was unknown yet, SANA news agency quoted civil sources in Deir Ezzor countryside as saying.

The sources revealed that unknown assailants attacked the Hummer vehicle carrying US occupation troops while it was traveling from al-Omar field to al-Tank field where the vehicle was found completely destroyed and burned.

The two troops’ fate is still unknown, according to the sources.

Earlier this month, an officer in the US army and two members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed in an ambush carried out by unknown assailants near the village of al-Wasi’a which is affiliated to Al-Sur Township in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Source: Agencies