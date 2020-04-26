Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rahi, defended during Sunday Mass service, the Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh, asking: “Who benefits from the destabilization of the position of the central bank governor?

“There is a judicial system to study the differences that are referred to, in the hope that they will be independent and away from political interference,” he said.

Rahi expressed his surprise at the calls to remove Governor Salameh from his position.

“While we were waiting for the Prime Minister to announce a reform plan that would eliminate corruption, waste and theft in the country…we were surprised by a final ruling against the Governor without hearing him or giving him the right to self-defense scientifically,” he said.

Source: NNA