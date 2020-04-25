Iran’s daily death tally had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said Saturday.

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Harirchi expected that several countries across the world are to witness 2 or three new waves of coronavirus in the coming year or year and a half.

Meanwhile, in comments at a daily press conference, Iranian Health Ministry’s spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said COVID-19 has taken the lives of 76 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,650.

The spokesman added that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 89,328 following the detection of 1,134 new cases since Friday.

He also noted that 68,193 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from the hospital.

Among the coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 3,096 are in a critical condition, Jahanpoor said.

The spokesperson also noted that more than 410,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 2,846,000 in 210 countries and territories, and the death toll has surpassed 197,000.

Source: Iranian media and Reuters