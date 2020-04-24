Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad Nakhala underscored, in a phone call, the continuation of resistance till achieving the complete liberation of the land and prisoners and the return of the refugees to their hometowns, including Al-Quds.

The two leaders also highlighting the importance of the unity among the Palestinian factions in confronting the ongoing Israeli aggression, exchanging congratulation on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Source: Al-Manar English Website