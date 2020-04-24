Spain said on Friday the number of daily coronavirus-related fatalities fell to its lowest level in more than a month, with 367 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

That took total fatalities to 22,524 from 22,157 the day before, the health ministry said. The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 219,764 from 213,024 the day before.

However, with 22,524 deaths in total, it still has the world’s third-highest tally after the United States and Italy.

Cases rose over 6,700 to 219,764 from the day before, but the rise in new infections based on more specific testing was much lower, at 2,796, meaning those cured, at 3,105, surpassed new infections for the first time.

“We hope the trend will continue in the future, which will depend mainly on how we all behave as we gradually have fewer restrictions on mobility,” health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon told a news briefing.

Source: Reuters