Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will speak tonight via Al-Manar TV.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s address at 8:30 p.m. (Beirut time), comes few days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier on April 8, Sayyed Nasrallah praised Lebanon’s healthcare team for all their efforts in fighting the coronavirus.

Talking about the holy occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (SWT) on the 15th of Shaaban, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that humanity will arrive on its own to what God has drawn.

“The more the crises increase the more people of all religions believe that the arrival of a savior is approaching.”

