The Lebanese Public Health Ministry announced Wednesday that 5 new coronavirus cases were confirmed after the conducting 1089 PCR tests during that past 24 hours.

In its daily report, the ministry added that the coronavirus death toll increased to 22 after recording one case in Donniyeh town.

The report pointed out that the cases of recovery from the COVID-19 disease increased to 130.

Lebanon has been fighting the coronavirus since February 21 when the first case was confirmed. The ministry of public health and the rest of the competent authorities have taken all the necessary measures to cope with the pandemic outbreak, achieving globally acknowledged results in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website