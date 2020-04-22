The elite force launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km.

Noor-1 is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite sent into space.

The satellite launch was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini, in a decree to the Revolution Council on April 22, 1979, officially announced the establishment of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The elite force has played a major role in the doctrine of defense based on deterrence and firm response to aggressors. This institution has also proved its strategic and decisive role in dealing with security and military threats beyond the geography of Iran.