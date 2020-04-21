The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced Tuesday in its daily report that no new coronavirus cases have been recorded to date, leaving Lebanon’s tally at 67.

The report added that even the pandemic death toll remained at 21 as no new deaths have been registered.

The ministry clarified that 487 PCR tests have been done during the past 24 hours, urging the citizens to keep abiding by the regulations of the anti-coranavirus general mobilization.

Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hassan, on Tuesday joined the launch of the random PCR testing procedure across Lebanon — to be implemented by the Ministry of Public Health’s medical teams.

This is an essential phase of the implementation of the COVID-19 containment plan, which requires conducting random PCR checks in various Lebanese regions.

Source: Al-Manar English Website