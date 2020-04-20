The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed Tehran’s readiness to hold negotiations with regional and the Persian Gulf countries without any preconditions.

In remarks at a press conference on Monday, Abbas Mousavi hailed the improvement of regional cooperation between Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral states after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Apart from the threats that the novel coronavirus poses to the entire world, it has resulted in a series of favorable events and opened up opportunities as well, he said, adding that the outbreak has brought the stances and priorities of the countries closer together to some extent.

“We are witnessing streaks of shifting priorities and orientations in our region,” Mousavi stated.

“We have expressed readiness for dialogue with our friends in the region without preconditions,” the spokesman said, stressing that Iran is prepared for talks and interaction with the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Mousavi also stated that Iran has already proposed a regional peace initiative, known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), and is still waiting to see readiness on part of the Persian Gulf countries for cooperation.

Source: Mehr News Agency