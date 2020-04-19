Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan vowed via Al-Manar to increase PCR tests used in novel coronavirus diagnosis.

In an interview with Al-Manar, Hasan said it’s hard to come up with conclusions based on PCR test results conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Health Ministry announced that only one coronavirus case was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile in the interview with Al-Manar, Hasan vowed to rise the number of PCR tests by 500 per day, noting that the tests will be conducted in regions where high number of iinfections were registered.

“We will raise the number of PCR tests from 1000 to 1500 tests per day.”

The minister said that he understands the Lebanese people’s needs to return to their normal life, but underlined the importance of implementing measures aimed at stemming the contagious disease caused by the virus, named COVID-19.

On the other hand, he ruled out the possibility of deciding on the time when the measures would be eased.

“We can’t answer a question on how long the measures will last before May 10,” Hasan told Al-Manar.

Source: Al-Manar English Website