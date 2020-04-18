The Israeli occupation military patrol detected Friday night a hole in the fence on the borders with Lebanon in Galilee, according to the Zionist Channel 12 which added that no traces were found.

The occupation army, consequently, fired flare bombs and inspected the whole area, the Israeli channel added.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that four explosions were heard in the occupied area off Yarin town, adding that the Israeli army fired a number of flare bombs and live bullets over the southeastern part of the Lebanese town of Mais Al-Jabal.

Source: Al-Manar English Website